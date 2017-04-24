Cosgrove pays tribute to Australians ...

Cosgrove pays tribute to Australians & PNGns who fought in WW2

AUSTRALIANS will never forget the courage of those who fell in the jungles of Papua New Guinea nor the "national treasures" who survived the worst conditions of warfare. Governor-General Sir Peter Cosgrove made that pledge as he delivered the Anzac dawn service address yesterday at the Bomana War Cemetery near Port Moresby.

