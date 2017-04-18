Chaudhry queries A-G's salary comparisons
THE Fiji Labour Party says comparing the salaries of Fiji's Ministers to those of Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and Papua New Guinea are irrelevant as their gross domestic products are much higher. FLP leader Mahendra Chaudhry made the comment after the Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum made the comparison in regards to questions over ministerial salaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fiji Times.
