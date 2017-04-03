Campaign for the Pacific hits double target

A joint Herald and World Vision effort to raise money for those living in the remote Pacific has brought in more than double its initial target. Readers gave $216,000 to the Hidden Pacific campaign, in which Herald journalists Kirsty Johnston and Mike Scott and World Vision ambassador Clarke Gayford travelled to Papua New Guinea and the Solomon Islands to report on the hardship suffered by those living hand-to-mouth in our backyard.

