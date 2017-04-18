Australian park rangers travel to Pap...

Australian park rangers travel to Papua New Guinea to help locals maintain the Kokoda Track

National Park rangers from Australia have travelled to Papua New Guinea to help local people learn how to maintain the famous Kokoda Track. The wartime trail is eroding, because thousands of trekkers use it every year, and both Australian and PNG authorities want to improve how it's managed.

