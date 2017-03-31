Australia owes PNG more than charity
The sorrow of Australia's closest neighbour can be heard in the words of Lucinda Gulluman-Kisip, a 39-year-old woman from Port Moresby, who sees first hand the struggle of modern expectation and cultural tradition in Papua New Guinea. A country richly endowed with enough natural resources to generate enormous wealth has instead stumbled under the burden of corruption and endemic domestic violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC