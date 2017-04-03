Auckland Museum buys unique Pacific Islands handicraft

The Auckland War Memorial Museum were keen buyers of Pacific Islands Handicrafts at Pasifika Festival recently.The unique traditional handicrafts were sold by delegates on the Pacific Trade Invest Pacific Path to Market programme at the Pasifika Festival to the Auckland Museum's retail store. The handicrafts were from the Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, Samoa and the Marshall Islands delegations.

