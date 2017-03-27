As election looms, Treasurer confesse...

As election looms, Treasurer confesses PNG has big problems

IN A sensational slap-down of the O'Neill government, in which he is Treasury Minister, Aitape St Ignatius alumnus Patrick Pruaitch has admittedthat Papua New Guinea's economy is being managed appallingly. Mr Pruaitch is leader of the National Alliance Party which is in coalition with PeterO'Neill's People's National Congress and other minor parties.

