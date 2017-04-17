ANZAC romance blossoms into 70 years ...

ANZAC romance blossoms into 70 years of marriage

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Area News

Both now aged in their 90s, they remain in relatively good health and very much in love. When 20-year-old Eric Ziliotto was stationed in Papua New Guinea during World War II, his spirits were lifted by a flirtatious pen pal relationship with a glamorous Griffith girl name Zoe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Area News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,950 • Total comments across all topics: 280,376,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC