ANU art collection brought together in Drill Hall Gallery
The art collection of the Australian National University is scattered across the campus, works by leading national and international artists hanging in hallways, offices, lecture theatres and libraries. Now, in the recently refurbished Drill Hall Gallery, 100 of the more than 2500 pieces in the whole collection, which is worth more than $34 million, have been brought together in a major exhibition, 10 Years Collecting at the ANU .
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
