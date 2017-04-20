ANU art collection brought together in Drill Hall Gallery

The art collection of the Australian National University is scattered across the campus, works by leading national and international artists hanging in hallways, offices, lecture theatres and libraries. Now, in the recently refurbished Drill Hall Gallery, 100 of the more than 2500 pieces in the whole collection, which is worth more than $34 million, have been brought together in a major exhibition, 10 Years Collecting at the ANU .

