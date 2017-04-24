Aid advisers in Papua New Guinea: a f...

Aid advisers in Papua New Guinea: a full solution

Wednesday Read more: Asopa People

THE 2016 Papua New Guinean regulation covering non-citizen technical advisers seems to have primarily resulted from a desire within the PNG government to exert its national sovereignty. Under that regulation, foreign government employees can only be engaged on a short-term basis under an institutional partnership arrangement.

Chicago, IL

