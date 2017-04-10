ADB wrapping seems sweet but the lolly may have a bitter taste
AT the risk of seeming unfair, I have to observe up front that, in its public commentaries, the Asian Development Bank does seem to err on the side of being very kind to member states. Hence, in its just released Asian Development Outlook for 2017, it is able to present as a summary statement on the Papua New Guinea economy that "while the short-term outlook skews to the downside, the medium-term outlook remains positive thanks to foreign investments in the pipeline."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC