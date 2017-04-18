A year overseas in Papua New Guinea

A year overseas in Papua New Guinea

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

When I started preparations for a year-long stay in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville in Papua New Guinea, I had a recurring thought - this would be the first time I would be "travelling" by living in just one town for a whole year. It made me wonder if I would get the same travel buzz staying in a fixed location, as I do from my normal approach to travel, where I'm always on the move from one place to the next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,340 • Total comments across all topics: 280,463,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC