600 people overstay in Fiji in 2016

2 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

A total of 600 people overstayed in Fiji in 2016 and 400 had been deported already, Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa has said. Most of the overstayers came into Fiji under a visitor's visa and the majority of overstayers came from regional countries, Vuniwaqa told a Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense earlier this week.

