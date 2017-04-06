600 people overstay in Fiji in 2016

A total of 600 people overstayed in Fiji in 2016 and 400 had been deported already, Director of Immigration Nemani Vuniwaqa has said. Most of the overstayers came into Fiji under a visitor's visa and the majority of overstayers came from regional countries, Vuniwaqa told a Parliamentary Select Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defense earlier this week.

