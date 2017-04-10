6 killed as garbage dump catches fire in Sri Lanka13 min ago

6 killed as garbage dump catches fire...

6 killed as garbage dump catches fire in Sri Lanka

14 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Colombo, Apr 14 At least six people were killed and nearly 100 houses gutted after a giant open garbage dump caught fire here today and collapsed on dozens of shanties as people were celebrating the traditional New Year. Hundreds of troops joined fire fighters in the rescue operation after the 300-foot garbage dump crashed following a fire in Kolonnawa, a suburb north of here.

Chicago, IL

