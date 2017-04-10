5.2 mag quake in PNG region

The map showing the epicentre of the 5.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the PNG region this morning. Picture: SUPPLIED Update: 1:47PM AN EARTHQUAKE measuring 5.2 local magnitude on the Richter Scale occurred in the Papua New Guinea region this morning.

