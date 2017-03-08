Words of note: The resonating messages of 'My Walk to Equality'

When she was reading the first collection of women's writing from Papua New Guinea, for which she wrote a Foreword, Tanya Zeriga-Alone derived some key pointers to guide women on their complex societal journey. This is a lightly edited version of her talk at the launch of 'My Walk to Equality' on International Womens Day CONGRATULATIONS to all the women who brought ' My Walk to Equality ' to fruition.All the women in the book are great story tellers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.