Volunteering your way around Womad

For the past five years, the Taranaki Daily News columnist has been a part of the TSB Community Trust volunteer crew of 600 and he will be fronting up again on March 17 to 19. Since 2012, he has looked after Colombian band Watussi, Grace Barbe from the Seychelles, Airileke from Papua New Guinea and Australia, the Malawi Mouse Boys and American John Grant. "It was a little bit cold for them here and they were getting a bit sick before their last performance and they asked for some medicine to help get through."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Taranaki Daily News.