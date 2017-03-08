Visitors from a weld away: Hort Enter...

Visitors from a weld away: Hort Enterprises shares skills

Three years after Hort Enterprises made an offer to train Papua New Guinea nationals in engineering the first two workers have arrived. Michael Elpeno and Paul Foki arrived from Mount Hagen in PNG to learn welding skills with Hort Enterprises and will stay for three months.

Chicago, IL

