Visitors from a weld away: Hort Enterprises shares skills
Three years after Hort Enterprises made an offer to train Papua New Guinea nationals in engineering the first two workers have arrived. Michael Elpeno and Paul Foki arrived from Mount Hagen in PNG to learn welding skills with Hort Enterprises and will stay for three months.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb 14
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of...
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
|Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|The Age toilet poofs
|1
|Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16)
|Jun '16
|ugly smelly Tamule
|2
