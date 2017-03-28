UF team identifies major coffee threa...

UF team identifies major coffee threat in Papua New Guinea

An insect no bigger than a grain of rice is threatening coffee worldwide, but a team of University of Florida researchers is using some unconventional thinking to stop it in its tracks. The team's collaboration with locals led to the early identification of the world's most damaging coffee pest in Papua New Guinea - one of only two coffee-producing countries free of it, before now.

