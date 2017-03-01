Two Sri Lankan Navy officers arrested in connection with disappearances of six students

Mar 03, Colombo: The Criminal Investigation Department of police has arrested two Sri Lankan Navy officers for their complicity in the abduction of six international school students and their murder in 2010. The CID has arrested Sri Lanka Navy Commodore Sumith Ranasinghe and Leading Seaman Lakshman Udaya Kumara for the 2008 abduction for extortion and subsequent murder, local media reported.

