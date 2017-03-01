Two Sri Lankan Navy officers arrested...

Two Sri Lankan Navy officers arrested in connection with disappearances of six students

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 03, Colombo: The Criminal Investigation Department of police has arrested two Sri Lankan Navy officers for their complicity in the abduction of six international school students and their murder in 2010. The CID has arrested Sri Lanka Navy Commodore Sumith Ranasinghe and Leading Seaman Lakshman Udaya Kumara for the 2008 abduction for extortion and subsequent murder, local media reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,985 • Total comments across all topics: 279,273,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC