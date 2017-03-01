The writers: Philip Kaupa Gena - find...

The writers: Philip Kaupa Gena - finding a poetic identity

Wednesday

PAPUA New Guinea is still developing its literary voice, not least its poetic voice and a fluidity of style, laced with experimentation, is found in many Papua New Guinean poets' work. This dynamic process will one day lead to styles that people feel comfortable with and which fit the PNG national identity.

Chicago, IL

