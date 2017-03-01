The terrifying robots set to mine the seabed
The terrifying robots set to mine the seabed: Machines to search for gold and other precious metals on the ocean floor But deep-sea excavation may have a negative impact on deep ocean marine life, as robot mining may destroy their homes and disturb these sensitive species While many firms are looking to the moon for mining opportunities, one Australian firm believes there could be precious metals a lot nearer to home. Deep-sea robots will be sent to mine mineral deposits in the deep ocean in 2019 in a test for a controversial new scheme.
