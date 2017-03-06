The ABC's Ms Guthrie sells out the people of PNG & the Pacific

MARTYN Namorong and I were yarning with his parents, Charlotte and Warete, at their Hohola home the other day when I brought up the subject of Martyn's razor-sharp and very literate English prose. "Where," I asked, "did this young boy at the Kumusi logging camp in the Western Province, learn to speak and write such immaculate English."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.