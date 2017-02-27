Sri Lankan court suspends proceedings...

Sri Lankan court suspends proceedings after weapons found

Mar 01, Colombo: Read more at Colombo Page.

Mar 01, Colombo: Proceedings at a local court in Sri Lanka today were suspended after the police during a special search operation found fully-loaded firearms in the Mount Lavinia Magistrate's Court complex. The Mount Lavinia police discovered a Chinese-made pistol with 4 live rounds and a revolver with 6 rounds hidden in a bag inside the court premises.

Chicago, IL

