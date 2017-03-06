Sri Lankan court rules LTTE suspect's confession to TID on shooting...
Mar 06, Colombo: A Sri Lankan court has ordered to further detain two cadres of the defeated Tamil Tiger terrorist group Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam for bombing of a military aircraft 17 years ago. The Gampaha District High Court Judge Khema Swarnadhipathy ordered to detain the suspected former cadres of the Missile Brigade of the Tiger organization till the 21st of March.
