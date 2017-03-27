Sri Lanka police arrest two more suspects of prison bus shooting

Mar 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police have arrested two more suspects in the last month's shooting at a prison bus in Kalutara which killed seven people including two prison officers and an underworld gang leader. The two suspects - a 51 year old resident of Moratuwa and a 48 year old man from Bandaragama - arrested last night have allegedly stolen the vehicle used for the attack.

