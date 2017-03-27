Sri Lanka police arrest two more susp...

Sri Lanka police arrest two more suspects of prison bus shooting

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 31, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police have arrested two more suspects in the last month's shooting at a prison bus in Kalutara which killed seven people including two prison officers and an underworld gang leader. The two suspects - a 51 year old resident of Moratuwa and a 48 year old man from Bandaragama - arrested last night have allegedly stolen the vehicle used for the attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,518 • Total comments across all topics: 279,941,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC