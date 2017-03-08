Sri Lanka Health Minister temporarily...

Sri Lanka Health Minister temporarily suspends registration of new pharmacies

Mar 09, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Health Minister Dr. Rajitha Senaratne has temporarily halted registration of new pharmacies in the island in response to complaints of sub-par pharmacies opening up in every town. The Minister said a decision will be taken about the registration of pharmacies after the conduct of an island-wide census on pharmacies by the National Drug Regulatory Authority.

