Simbu initiates a bold experiment in PNG-Oz relations

Through Governor Noah Kool, a member of the national parliament of Papua New Guinea, the people of Simbu initiated an approach to Noosa mayor Tony Wellington seeking his council's endorsement of a joint community initiative, designated as Projek Wantok . The mayor has advised that he will be writing to Governor Kool to accept the invitation.

