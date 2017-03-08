Separate lane for buses open from tod...

Separate lane for buses open from today in Colombo suburb

Mar 12, Colombo: The Priority Lane pilot project, which functions dual lanes as priority lanes for passenger buses was initiated at Rajagiriya today with the participation of the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka. The project which was introduced as a long term solution for the heavy traffic congestion in Colombo will be conduct as a trial version for a period of one week and will be concluded on March 19. As the first steps, from today, two lanes on the road between Rajagiriya junction and the Ayurvedic Junction, one on each direction will function as priority lanes for buses.

