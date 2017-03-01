Seismologists record 5.7 mag earthquake

7 hrs ago Read more: Fiji Times

Update: 1:30PM A 5.7 MAGNITUDE earthquake occurred at 10:47am today, 105km Southwest from Kimbe, Papua New Guinea. The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department confirmed this saying the moderate-sized earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km.

Chicago, IL

