Scores of detained asylum seekers take Australian cash and return home

Dozens of asylum seekers held in a detention center in Papua New Guinea have elected to accept cash from Australia to return to their home countries, officials and refugees said, the largest exodus from the South Pacific camp in four years. Australia has ratcheted up efforts to clear the Manus Island detention center of people who have twice had their refugee claims rejected, amid fears a deal for the United States to take refugees has fallen through.

