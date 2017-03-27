Schoolgirl pleads for refugee dad on ...

Schoolgirl pleads for refugee dad on Manus

Dinner time is the hardest part of the day for a Sydney schoolgirl who hasn't seen her father in almost four years. Zaharah is a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar and her father Nayser has spent the last three and half years in limbo at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea.

