Schoolgirl pleads for refugee dad on Manus
Dinner time is the hardest part of the day for a Sydney schoolgirl who hasn't seen her father in almost four years. Zaharah is a Rohingya refugee from Myanmar and her father Nayser has spent the last three and half years in limbo at the Manus Island detention centre in Papua New Guinea.
