Sand mining in rivers need to be limi...

Sand mining in rivers need to be limited and regulated - Minister

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Colombo Page

Mar 10, Colombo: Sand mining in Sri Lanka's rivers need to be limited and regulated in order to safeguard the water resources, Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadarshana Yapa emphasized. Speaking at a function held to hand over tractor bowsers for the distribution of water to people impacted by the drought Minister Yapa underscored the need for a limitation in sand mining and its regulation due to the environmental damage caused by illegal sand mining.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,404 • Total comments across all topics: 279,454,914

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC