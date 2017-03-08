Sand mining in rivers need to be limited and regulated - Minister

Mar 10, Colombo: Sand mining in Sri Lanka's rivers need to be limited and regulated in order to safeguard the water resources, Minister of Disaster Management Anura Priyadarshana Yapa emphasized. Speaking at a function held to hand over tractor bowsers for the distribution of water to people impacted by the drought Minister Yapa underscored the need for a limitation in sand mining and its regulation due to the environmental damage caused by illegal sand mining.

