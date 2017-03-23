Riots break out in Papua New Guinea

The head of the Salvation Army in Papua New Guinea says riots that swept through the main streets of capital city Port Moresby on Friday caused "great devastation" to people who already had so little. Territorial Commander Colonel Kelvin Alley said he watched on helplessly as vital community services like the supermarket, medical centre, dentist and chemist burnt to the ground.

Chicago, IL

