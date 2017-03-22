Residents want local TV coverage

Read more: Fiji Times

SOME people in Savusavu have complained about the need for Fiji Television coverage in the area as many continue to be well versed with the current affairs of Papua New Guinea. Naqere resident Hemant Prasad said with the removal of Fiji 1 coverage from the Sky Pacific channel, many could only access the Papua New Guinean channel TV Wan.

Chicago, IL

