Queensland prepares for cyclone as crisis talks begin

Forecasters said there was a 'high chance' a low pressure system off Papua New Guinea would develop into a cyclone in the Coral Sea on Sunday The cyclone is forming in the Cocos and Christmas Island and will bring high winds and torrential rain, hitting anywhere between Cooktown and Mackay Crisis briefings are being held by disaster teams in Queensland as the state prepares for its first cyclone in two years. Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said disaster crews and local residents were ready and were planning to hold briefings on Friday to assess the threat, reported the Courier Mail .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.