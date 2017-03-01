Quake of 6.3 magnitude strikes off Papua New Guinea: USGS
An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude struck off Papua New Guinea on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. There was also no tsunami warning from the quake that struck about 120 km south of Bougainville island.
