PT&I Pacific Path to Market delegatio...

PT&I Pacific Path to Market delegations arriving

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Scoop

Auckland based Pacific Islands Trade & Invest will welcome 25 small businesses arriving today for Auckland's Pasifika Festival on 25-26 March 2017. The full delegation of 25 companies from eight Pacific Islands countries is PT&I's biggest delegation to attend and showcase their products at the Pasifika Festival under the PT&I Pacific Path to Market programme.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Scoop.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,355 • Total comments across all topics: 279,767,519

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC