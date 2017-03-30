Princess Latufuipeka High Commissione...

Princess Latufuipeka High Commissioner to PNG

20 hrs ago

Princess Angelika Latufuipeka Tuku'aho presented her diplomatic credentials to the Governor General of Papua New Guinea, Mr Bob Dadae, The Princess has diplomatic accreditation to Papua New Guinea with ambassadorial residence in Canberra, Australia and is now the High Commissioner of Tonga to Papua New Guinea in addition to her duties as High Commissioner of Tonga to Australia. The Governor General assured the Princess of the historical and diplomatic ties maintained between the two countries and of the deepening relations forged at all levels and at the people-to-people level.

Chicago, IL

