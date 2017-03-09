PNG surprises Australian delegation w...

PNG surprises Australian delegation with request to change aid supply

PNG's Government has asked Australia to directly fund its health and education spending after it suffered a severe economic downturn and was forced to make major budget cuts. PNG used the 25th ministerial forum between the two countries to ask Australia to shift its $500 million of annual aid away from narrowly-focused programs and into helping fund its health, education and infrastructure priorities.

Chicago, IL

