PNG premier calls for AFP intervention to quell gun 'crisis'

The premier of Papua New Guinea's Hela province is calling for an Australian Federal Police intervention to quell an outbreak of lawlessness he says has reached crisis point. Premier Francis Potape said an escalating wave of armed violence exacerbated by some police officers was threatening critical liquefied natural gas and oil resources.

