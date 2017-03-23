PNG opposition wants four remote road...

PNG opposition wants four remote roads connected to hubs

10 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

THE Papua New Guinea opposition wants the country's most-isolated districts connected to the rest of the provinces, opposition leader Don Polye told a crowd in Wabag's Maranumi village on Friday. Mr Polye said there were four districts in PNG lacking road links: Pomio , Karamui-Nomane , Telefomin/Oksapmin and Maramuni .

