PNG one of world's worst countries for access to clean water
ACROSS the world 663 million people still do not have access to water; the vast majority of them - over half a billion - live in rural areas. Papua New Guinea, Madagascar and Mozambique are among the worst performing countries in the world for rural access to clean water.
