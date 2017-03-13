PNG Chief Justice discovers Manus Island detention centre actually closed
Papua New Guinea's Chief Justice has found the Manus Island detention centre has been closed, despite the fact that roughly 860 men remain in it. Sir Salamo Injia has accepted a submission from the PNG Government, stating the centre has been closed and the refugees and asylum seekers within it are now accommodated at the navy base the centre was built on.
