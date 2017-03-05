Papua New Guinea Asks Energy Explorers: Can We Keep Some of Our Gas? 2 hours ago
Less than three years after it began sending one of its most precious resources overseas, Papua New Guinea's future may be determined by how much of it stays at home. The tiny Pacific island nation wants some of the world's top explorers to allow a portion of its natural gas to stay in the country, said Nixon Duban, the minister for the government's petroleum and energy department.
