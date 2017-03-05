Papua New Guinea Asks Energy Explorer...

Papua New Guinea Asks Energy Explorers: Can We Keep Some of Our Gas? 2 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Less than three years after it began sending one of its most precious resources overseas, Papua New Guinea's future may be determined by how much of it stays at home. The tiny Pacific island nation wants some of the world's top explorers to allow a portion of its natural gas to stay in the country, said Nixon Duban, the minister for the government's petroleum and energy department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb 14 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb 5 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide Oct '16 Wildchild 1
News Australia, PNG agree to close controversial ref... (Aug '16) Aug '16 The Age toilet poofs 1
News Playing us for suckers: Benevolent Canada seen ... (Jun '16) Jun '16 ugly smelly Tamule 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Mexico
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,344,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC