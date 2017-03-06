New Pai Polytech trains warlord youths to obey the rules

PRIME Minister Peter O'Neill will open the new Pai Polytechnical College in Hela Province on 23 March, providing a second chance education for formerly warring tribal youth. The institution is the first of its kind in Hela and was an initiative of Finance Minister and Tari-Pori MP James Marabe and is built on pai urupuga land, meaning swampy wasteland, which has been transformed into a centre for learning to educate the Hela people.

