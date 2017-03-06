New Pai Polytech trains warlord youth...

New Pai Polytech trains warlord youths to obey the rules

PRIME Minister Peter O'Neill will open the new Pai Polytechnical College in Hela Province on 23 March, providing a second chance education for formerly warring tribal youth. The institution is the first of its kind in Hela and was an initiative of Finance Minister and Tari-Pori MP James Marabe and is built on pai urupuga land, meaning swampy wasteland, which has been transformed into a centre for learning to educate the Hela people.

Chicago, IL

