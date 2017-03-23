Men in India are dialing random phone...

Men in India are dialing random phones numbers in hopes of scoring a date

In a glass-sided call center, police constables clicketyclack on computer keyboards, on the trail of a particularly Indian sort of criminal. The "phone Romeo," as he is known here, calls numbers at random until he hears a woman's voice, in the hope of striking up a romantic attachment.

