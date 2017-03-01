Mastermind behind the murder of underworld leader identified
Mar 02, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police said the mastermind and the other suspects involved in the Monday's shooting of the prison bus at Kalutara have been identified and special operations have been launched in search of them. Police Media spokesman DIG Priyantha Jayakody said that special security has been put in place at the Katunayake and the Mattala airports to prevent the suspects from fleeing the country.
