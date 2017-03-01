Main suspect in weapons discovery at ...

Main suspect in weapons discovery at Mount Lavinia Court arrested

Mar 03, Colombo:

Mar 03, Colombo: The main suspect in connection with the recovery of weapons at the Mount Lavinia Courts Complex was arrested by the Mount Lavinia police today, local media reported. The suspect named S.D. Roshan Indika de Silva Alwis alias 'Rosa' was arrested after he surrendered last night to the Mount Lavinia police through his attorney.

Chicago, IL

