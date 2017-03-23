Lockington on track

Shawntell Lockington is on track to defend the junior girls high jump gold medal she won at last year's Coke Games. The Xavier College student shattered the old Ba Zone record of 1.50m and set a new height of 1.65m to win the event during the Ba Zone meet at Xavier College ground yesterday.

